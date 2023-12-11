COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 55 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours are 55, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

During the day, 501 tests were performed, of which nearly 11 percent were positive. There are 2,989 active cases, and 5 people have been reported as cured.

There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths so far is 38,649.

341 people were hospitalized. There are 33 in intensive care units. There are 7 newly admitted to hospitals.

During the day, 2 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered.