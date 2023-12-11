Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Warmer Today

Today will be mostly sunny, but before noon there will be fog or low clouds in places in the lowlands and valleys. Towards the end of the day, a new increase in cloudiness will begin from the northwest. In Eastern Bulgaria, a light wind will blow from the west-southwest. The minimum temperatures will mostly be between minus 3°C and 2°C, in Sofia - around 0°C. The maximum will be between 5°C and 10°C, in Sofia - about 6°C.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. In the morning hours, there will be fog or low cloud in places, mainly along the southern coast. A light wind will blow, mainly from the west-southwest. Maximum temperatures will be 7-9°C.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. A weak and moderate west-northwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 5°C, at 2000 meters - around minus 1°C.

There will be temporary increases in cloudiness from west to east on Tuesday, but it will be almost rain-free. Daytime temperatures will rise.

On Wednesday, the wind will become southwesterly again, in Eastern Bulgaria and north of the mountains it will strengthen. Mainly in the western part of the Upper Thracian plain and in the western section of the Danube river it will be almost quiet and there will be conditions of fog or low cloudiness, and daytime temperatures will remain around 5-7°C. In the rest of the country, the cloudiness will be broken, in the mountainous regions, sunny weather will prevail. The maximum temperatures there will be around and above 10°C.

Cloudiness will increase quickly on Thursday and rain will fall in places.