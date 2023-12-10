Day 655 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Ukrainians are Under Threat if Western Countries Stop their Support for Kyiv

Day 655 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

The people of Ukraine are under threat if Western countries do not continue their support for Kyiv

Zelensky made a stop in Cape Verde on his way to Argentina

Russian doctors appeal to Putin for Navalny to be treated

Russians in southern Ukraine fear even ambulances

Ukraine condemns Russian plans for elections in the occupied Ukrainian territories



The people of Ukraine are in danger of being left to die if Western countries do not continue their financial support for Kyiv. This was announced by the first lady of the country, Olena Zelenska, in an interview with the BBC. In the middle of the week, the US Senate stopped President Joe Biden's financial package, which contains billions in aid for Ukraine and Israel.

Senate Republicans have rallied against President Biden's national security bill after their demands for tighter immigration restrictions and increased security on the southern border were not supported by Democrats, who consider them too extreme.

"If the world gets tired, they will just let us die," President Volodymyr Zelensky's wife said amid ongoing Russian airstrikes.

Zelensky made a stop in Cape Verde on his way to Argentina

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the Prime Minister of Cape Verde Ulisses Correia Silva, where he arrived on his way to visit Argentina, BTA reported.

Zelensky thanked the African country for its support for Ukrainian grain exports, according to a statement from his office. The President pointed out that this is the first meeting of its kind in the history of bilateral relations between Ukraine and Cape Verde.

Zelensky made a stopover in the North Atlantic island nation en route to today's inauguration ceremony for Argentina's President-elect Javier Millay.

During his short visit to the capital, Praia, Zelensky introduced the Prime Minister of Cape Verde to the work on the development of the new grain export corridor and the creation of grain centers in Africa, government sources said.

In July, Russia withdrew from an international agreement that was intended to ensure the safe passage of ships carrying Ukrainian agricultural exports from three ports. The deal was intended to facilitate the stabilization of Ukrainian grain exports.

Zelensky has asked the Cape Verdean government to join his "peace formula" to end Russia's war on Ukraine.

The former Portuguese colony of Cape Verde consists of a group of islands in the Atlantic, about 500 kilometers west of Senegal, and is one of the most prosperous and stable countries on the Continent.

Russian doctors appeal to Putin for Navalny to be treated

Russian doctors have published an open letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin in which they demand that the serving opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who fell ill in prison, be treated, DPA reported. The letter, which had been signed by more than 100 Russian doctors by midday Sunday, said the refusal to provide treatment to Navalny violated the Russian constitution.

Meanwhile, Moscow-based politician Alexei Gorinov, who was the first to oppose the war against Ukraine and was convicted of discrediting the Russian military, was reported to be seriously ill. In 2022, Gorinov was sentenced to 7 years in prison after he called for a moment of silence for the "victims of military aggression in Ukraine" at a session of the Moscow parliament. Gorinov, 62, is now facing new charges of "justifying terrorism" because he talked to other prisoners about the war.

According to his lawyers, Gorinov, who had a chronic lung disease, was already suffering from acute bronchitis. "Alexei doesn't even have the strength to sit on a chair and talk. He fell several times," his lawyer said, noting that prison authorities had denied his client treatment.

Russians in southern Ukraine fear even ambulances

"In the occupied part of southern Ukraine, ambulances stopped responding to night calls, as the Russian occupiers believe that the doctors may be transporting something dangerous," Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said, quoted by UNIAN.

During the week, Russia suffered losses in the region of occupied Berdiansk and Tokmak, and because of this they are intensifying the terror against the local population, the mayor notes.

"Ambulances have stopped traveling at night. The enemy thinks they are dangerous because it is not clear what the doctors can transport. Therefore, if our civilians, who are forced to remain in temporary occupation, fall ill at night, there is no one to take care of them," explains Fedorov.

He defines the actions of the Russians as another step to intensify the terror and mockery of the residents of Militopol.

According to the mayor, the Russians are also intensifying their propaganda.

Meanwhile, it became clear that Russia will ban the movement of vehicles with Ukrainian license plates in the occupied territories from January 1, 2024.

"The enemy continues the policy of forced passporting of the region, as you must have a Russian passport to change the car number. Movement is possible only if you have a pass from the occupation administration," the Center for National Resistance said in a statement.

UNIAN reports that places for "registration and registration for military service" have already been set up, and anyone who does not register faces a fine of 30,000 rubles. All local men will be forced to go to these points, writes the Center for National Resistance.

Ukraine condemns Russian plans for elections in the occupied Ukrainian territories

Ukraine issued a statement on Saturday condemning Russian plans to hold presidential elections next spring in the temporarily occupied territories, declaring them "invalid" and vowing to prosecute any observers sent to monitor them.

Russia's upper house of parliament (the Federation Council) this week scheduled the country's presidential election for next March, and speaker Valentina Matviyenko said residents of four occupied Ukrainian regions would be able to vote for the first time.

Russia claims to have annexed Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in eastern and southern Ukraine through referendums last year rejected by Kyiv and the West as invalid, but does not fully control any of them.

Similarly, Russia seized Crimea in 2014. The European Union announced in advance that it would not recognize the results of the Russian presidential election in the annexed Ukrainian peninsula in 2018. The European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy in the Juncker Commission - Federica Mogherini - said the EU would continue its policy of non-recognition and called on Russia to respect the rights of Ukrainian citizens.

Both the EU and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe have warned they will not send election observers to Crimea, as they do not consider it a legitimate part of Russia. Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen also separately said that Moscow could not hold legitimate elections in the Crimean peninsula because the annexation of Crimea was illegal.

"We call on the international community to strongly condemn Russia's intention to hold presidential elections in the occupied Ukrainian territories and to impose sanctions on those involved in their organization and conduct," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on December 9.

It urged countries not to send observers to the "pseudo-elections" and said violators would "be criminally liable."

"All elections in Russia have nothing to do with democracy. They serve only as a tool to maintain the Russian regime in power," the ministry said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he would run for president again, meaning he would remain in power until at least 2030. In 2018, he won the election with 77.5% (about 56.5 million) of the vote, receiving 92% of those who voted in Crimea.

