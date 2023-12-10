EU Happiness Report: Bulgaria Hits Rock Bottom, Austria Soars to Happiness Heights!

Bulgarians are the unhappiest nation in the European Union. Austria, Poland and Romania rank in the top 3 of the happiest nations. This is shown by a new survey of the European Union, which is conducted every year by Eurostat. The rating scale goes from 0, which is absolute dissatisfaction with life in the country, to 10, which indicates that things could not be better. It also tests how optimistic people are about the future.

Bulgaria is the only country out of the 27 in the European Union whose citizens scored less than 6 on their overall satisfaction with life. Germans, who live in the country with the strongest economy in the Union, are also not satisfied with life in their country. In 2021, they gave a rating of 7.1, and now rate their life at 6.5.

A study by the Rheingold Institute shows that 20% of the German population feel overwhelmed and anxious, and another 9% are overwhelmed by apathy.

Germany is also suffering from economic stagnation, along with anxiety over the war in Ukraine, as well as unprecedented growth in immigration, and is governed by a relatively unpopular government. Austria tops the list of the happiest nations. It's not the first time people there rate an 8 on the happiness level.

Romania and Poland, on the other hand, are among the countries traditionally considered poorer. Therefore, the research indicates that money is not the biggest criterion for happiness. There, the factors of happiness in these countries are age, educational level and family relationships. The research also shows that households with a child are the happiest. The unhappiest are those who live alone. However, this is characteristic of Europe, while research from other continents shows the opposite trend.