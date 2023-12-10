Bulgaria-Serbia Gas Interconnector Officially Inaugurated by Presidents Radev and Vucic

The much-anticipated launch of the Bulgaria-Serbia Interconnector (IBS) witnessed a significant ceremony graced by the presence of Presidents Rumen Radev and Aleksandar Vucic from both nations. Celebrating this milestone, the interconnector spans a total length of 170 kilometers, with 62 kilometers traversing Bulgarian terrain and linking the town of Novi Iskar in Bulgaria to Nis in Serbia.

This strategic gas pipeline holds immense importance, boasting a formidable capacity of 1.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually. Positioned as a crucial asset in the region, the interconnector serves as a pivotal instrument in diversifying natural gas supplies across South-East Europe, bolstering the region's energy security.

Preceding the ceremonious inauguration slated for 11 am Bulgarian time, President Rumen Radev is set to engage in a bilateral meeting with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, marking an essential moment in bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Serbia.

