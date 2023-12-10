The Israeli Offensive in Gaza Continues

The Israeli army's offensive in the southern Gaza Strip continues, while the Hamas-run health ministry claims more than 17,700 Palestinians have died. A number of countries, including North Korea, criticized the United States' veto of the UN Security Council resolution on the ceasefire. However, Israel welcomed it and said it was making progress in destroying the radical Palestinian movement Hamas.

The Israeli army said five of its soldiers were killed. Four of them were killed in fighting in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, and the fifth died of wounds received in fighting on 7 October.

Amid ongoing heavy fighting in the enclave, Israeli forces have ordered the evacuation of residents of yet another neighborhood in the city of Khan Younis. This most likely means that another attack is being prepared in the area.

In the central parts of the strip, Israeli tanks shelled the Bureij and Maghazi refugee camps, local residents said.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said about seven thousand terrorists had been killed and the Israeli army had seized hundreds of computers from which it had extracted intelligence. According to Gallant, many Hamas infrastructure sites in the Gaza Strip were also destroyed. We are making progress, concluded Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi.

"I see achievements every day, many terrorists have been killed. In recent days, we also see terrorists surrendering, and this is a sign that their system is collapsing."

At the same time, the deputy director of the UN's World Food Program warned that half of Gaza's population is starving as fighting there continues. According to Carl Skau, only a fraction of the necessary supplies managed to enter the strip, and nine out of ten people could not eat each day. The World Food Program insists a second border crossing is needed so more aid can be delivered.