Bulgarian President Targeted in AI-Generated Video Hoax

The Bulgarian Interior Ministry's press center has reported the removal of a fabricated video featuring the likeness and voice of President Rumen Radev from online platforms. The General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime, upon notification from the President's administration, promptly intervened to address the issue.

The President's administration alerted authorities to a deceptive scheme circulating across social media platforms, linking President Rumen Radev to a fabricated advertisement for Lukoil. The video, presenting an imitation of a TV report, utilized Radev's image and voice in a misleading manner.

Authorities confirmed that the video was artificially generated using AI technology. The Interior Ministry assured the public of the Cyber Security Department's unwavering commitment to identifying and addressing the creators behind such deceptive content.

This incident highlights the emergence of AI-driven fake news, prompting swift action from law enforcement to counter the dissemination of fabricated media involving public figures like President Rumen Radev.