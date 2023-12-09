Ukraine Expresses Continued Interest in Purchasing Belene NPP Equipment

Business » ENERGY | December 9, 2023, Saturday // 11:00
Energy Minister Rumen Radev affirmed Ukraine's ongoing interest in acquiring equipment for Bulgaria's Belene Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) during an inspection of Bulgaria's gas link construction with Serbia. Radev stated that Ukraine remains eager to procure the equipment and is willing to meet Bulgaria's proposed price.

However, Radev indicated that the agreed-upon price would surpass the National Assembly's initial valuation of 1.2 billion leva (approximately 600 million euros). Funds garnered from this transaction are earmarked for the development of units 7 and 8 at the Kozloduy NPP, integrating Westinghouse AP 1000 technology. While highlighting the profitability of these new units for Bulgaria, Radev refrained from disclosing the revised price.

The original plan involved reserving a portion of the equipment for utilization in the operational units 5 and 6 of the Kozloduy NPP, which currently feature Russian VVER reactors.

This renewed interest from Ukraine presents a potential avenue for Bulgaria to fund the expansion of its nuclear capabilities while exploring strategic partnerships in the energy sector.

