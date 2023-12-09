Fighting in the Gaza Strip Escalated Last Night - US Vetoes Ceasefire
The fierce offensive of Israeli forces against Hamas fighters in the Gaza Strip continues. Meanwhile, Washington vetoed the UN Security Council's request for an immediate ceasefire.
Over the past day, fighting in the Gaza Strip has escalated, and the number of Palestinian casualties continues to rise. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declared that nowhere in Gaza was safe for civilians, hours before the US vetoed a Security Council resolution backed by the vast majority of its members calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. The vote put Washington in diplomatic isolation on the 15-member council.
Thirteen votes were cast in favor of the draft resolution tabled by the United Arab Emirates, while Britain abstained. US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood said:
"We do not support this resolution's call for an unsustainable ceasefire that will only sow the seeds for the next war."
The United States and Israel oppose the ceasefire, saying it would only benefit Hamas. Instead, Washington supports "pauses," such as a seven-day ceasefire in which Hamas released some hostages and the flow of humanitarian aid increased. The deal fell through on December 1.
Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour said the vote meant "millions of Palestinian lives hang in the balance", and Ezzat El Reshik, a member of Hamas' political bureau, condemned the US veto as "inhumane".
The White House said yesterday that Israel could do more to reduce civilian casualties and that the US shared international concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was imperative that Israel take steps to protect the civilian population of Gaza. In his words, there is "a difference between the intention to protect civilians and the actual results we see on the ground".
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 654 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky Calls on Ukrainians to Maintain Resilience in the Winter
- » Grim Discovery: Over 1,000 Unmarked Graves Found Along EU Migrant Routes
- » Kremlin: No Peace Talks on Kyiv's Terms!
- » Day 653 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Aid to the Country has Fallen to its Lowest Level since the Start of the War
- » Genetic Study Reveals Strong Slavic Ancestry in Bulgarians, Romanians, and Croats Across the Balkans
- » US President and Israeli PM Focus on Separating Civilians from Hamas in Conflict Resolution