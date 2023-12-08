Bulgaria Withdraws COP29 Hosting Bid, Supports Eastern European Group's Decision

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 8, 2023, Friday // 18:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Withdraws COP29 Hosting Bid, Supports Eastern European Group's Decision Bulgarian President Rumen Radev

Bulgaria has gracefully stepped back from its candidacy to host the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), expressing a commitment to fostering successful cooperation within the Eastern European Group. The announcement, made by the Environment Ministry on Friday, emphasizes Bulgaria's willingness to collaborate effectively with the upcoming Host and Chairmanship, soon to be elected by acclamation.

Initially vying to host COP29, Bulgaria encountered an obstacle as Russia intervened, preventing an Eastern European EU member state from assuming the hosting responsibilities.

The Bulgarian response to the Eastern Europe Group's deliberations on COP29 hosting outlined its support for the agreement struck between the governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan to host the conference in Azerbaijan. This decision, welcomed by Bulgaria, is perceived as a constructive approach preserving the Group's chairmanship of the COP.

The Ministry stressed that this decision aligns with the collective aspirations of all countries in the Eastern European Group, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing the region's interests, challenges, and shared objectives as the focus now shifts to Azerbaijan hosting COP29.

