Society | December 8, 2023, Friday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Extends Shelter to 168,300 Ukrainian Refugees

New data released by Eurostat reveals that Bulgaria has provided temporary protection to 168,300 Ukrainian nationals who sought refuge following Russia's aggressive invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. As of the end of October 2023, Bulgaria stands as the fourth country in the European Union in terms of the number of individuals granted temporary protection from Ukraine.

The statistics place Germany at the forefront, offering protection to 1,215,365 Ukrainian refugees, followed by Poland with 960,620 beneficiaries and Czechia with 364,450.

Throughout the EU member states, a staggering 4.24 million non-EU citizens escaping the ramifications of the Russian invasion have been accorded temporary protection status as of October 31, 2023.

Bulgaria's substantial provision of temporary protection underscores the nation's response to the humanitarian crisis, offering sanctuary to a significant number of displaced Ukrainians amidst ongoing geopolitical turmoil.

