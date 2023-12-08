Six New Road Signs are being Introduced in Bulgaria (PICTURE)

Bulgarian authorities are introducing 6 new road signs that will indicate and regulate traffic on the roads. The new road signs are from different groups.

The change is signed in the Ordinance on road signaling with traffic signs, approved by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, together with the Minister of Transport and Communications and the Minister of the Interior.

Sign G14b (Г14б) "End of a mandatory road for cyclists only", G15b (Г15б) "End of a mandatory road for pedestrians only" and G16b (Г16б) "End of a mandatory road only for pedestrians and cyclists with a designated place of movement" are introduced in group "D".

They will indicate the end of the road signs G14a (Г14а) "Compulsory road for cyclists only", G15a (Г15а) "Mandatory road for pedestrians only" and G16a (Г16а) "Mandatory road only for pedestrians and cyclists with a specified place of movement".

In group "D", a new sign D28 (Д28) "Park and travel" is introduced, which will be used to signal the places where you can park and switch to transport from the regular lines for public transport of passengers. A new visualization will have road sign D14 (Д14).

In group G, signs are introduced to help cyclists - G25.1 (Ж25.1) "Bicycle route number according to the international classification" and G25.2 (Ж25.2) "Bicycle route number according to the national classification". They will be placed to indicate the numbers of cycling routes included in tourist and cycling maps to promote cycling and alternative tourism.

The Ordinance also regulates the movement of drivers of individual electric vehicles. Thus, sign A20 "Cyclists and drivers of an individual electric vehicle" will also be used to signal a road section in which cyclists and drivers of an individual electric vehicle enter or cross the traffic lane.

Road sign B9 (Б9) "Prohibited for cyclists" will necessarily be placed on a road section to which a special lane for cyclists and drivers of an individual electric vehicle is built parallel to or in the immediate vicinity.

A new standard for chromaticity and brightness coefficient during the day and retroreflection at night is also defined. This will significantly contribute to the safety of traffic and the security of travelers and improve the quality of the existing signaling with traffic signs on the roads and streets.

The regulatory act provides conditions for a competitive environment among manufacturers of road signs. The Ordinance enters into force 8 months after its promulgation in the State Gazette.

The ordinance regulates the requirements for the use and visualization of electronic signs with changing messages on the roads in the country.

They will be of 5 types, depending on the permitted maximum speed of the road in which they are placed - motorways and expressways, first-class and second-class roads outside built-up areas or on roads of the first-rate street network in built-up areas. Performance requirements for the visibility of traffic signs with changing messages are also introduced.