Burgas Kidnapping: Three Perpetrators Apprehended in Swift Police Action

Society » INCIDENTS | December 8, 2023, Friday // 13:23
Bulgaria: Burgas Kidnapping: Three Perpetrators Apprehended in Swift Police Action @novinite.com

Three men have been detained after kidnapping a 19-year-old youth in Burgas, Nova TV reported.

The victim was forced into a car and taken to the yard of a university in the city.

After numerous threats and a pistol shot, he was forced to lie on the ground and wait for the perpetrators to withdraw.

The attackers have been identified, they are three citizens of Burgas aged 26 to 28, said the spokesperson of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Tsvetelina Randeva. The reason for the kidnapping was an unsettled relationship.

The car of the perpetrators, as well as the gas pistol with which the shots were fired, were seized.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Burgas, kidnapping, car
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria