Burgas Kidnapping: Three Perpetrators Apprehended in Swift Police Action

Three men have been detained after kidnapping a 19-year-old youth in Burgas, Nova TV reported.

The victim was forced into a car and taken to the yard of a university in the city.

After numerous threats and a pistol shot, he was forced to lie on the ground and wait for the perpetrators to withdraw.

The attackers have been identified, they are three citizens of Burgas aged 26 to 28, said the spokesperson of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Tsvetelina Randeva. The reason for the kidnapping was an unsettled relationship.

The car of the perpetrators, as well as the gas pistol with which the shots were fired, were seized.