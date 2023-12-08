Burgas Kidnapping: Three Perpetrators Apprehended in Swift Police Action
Three men have been detained after kidnapping a 19-year-old youth in Burgas, Nova TV reported.
The victim was forced into a car and taken to the yard of a university in the city.
After numerous threats and a pistol shot, he was forced to lie on the ground and wait for the perpetrators to withdraw.
The attackers have been identified, they are three citizens of Burgas aged 26 to 28, said the spokesperson of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Tsvetelina Randeva. The reason for the kidnapping was an unsettled relationship.
The car of the perpetrators, as well as the gas pistol with which the shots were fired, were seized.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Car Crashed into a Shop in Sofia - People Injured
- » Increased Police Presence on the Roads during the Student Holiday
- » Cyclist Killed in Stara Zagora Accident: Driver Tested Positive for Drugs
- » Weak Earthquake Felt in Burgas with Epicenter in Turkey
- » Bulgaria: Locomotive Caught Fire at Tulovo Station
- » Train Chaos: Delays and Cancellations Disrupt Bulgarian Railways Services