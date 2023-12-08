Genetic Study Reveals Strong Slavic Ancestry in Bulgarians, Romanians, and Croats Across the Balkans

Groundbreaking DNA research spanning Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Serbia, Romania, Albania, and Greece has unveiled striking revelations about the genetic makeup of Balkan populations. The study, conducted collaboratively by scientists from Serbia, Spain, and the US, sheds light on the prevalence of Slavic genes in the region.

According to the findings reported by the Serbian Tanjug, Bulgarians, Romanians, and Croats exhibit the highest concentration of Slavic genes, ranging between 50% to 60%. Conversely, Greeks demonstrate the lowest presence of Slavic genetic heritage, measuring between 4% to 20%.

The research delves into the genetic history of the Balkans across different historical periods, drawing from an extensive analysis of ancient DNA sourced from over 140 skeletons dating from the 1st to 10th centuries. This ancient DNA was juxtaposed with genetic data from contemporary populations in the studied countries.

The study's primary objective is to showcase the continuity of genetic traits between modern Balkan inhabitants and the ancient population dating back to the Bronze Age, reflecting upon genetic population shifts and migratory patterns over two millennia.

An important revelation highlighted by the study underscores a substantial influx of Slavic migrants during the 6th and 7th centuries, leaving a profound and enduring genetic imprint on the Balkan populace.

The comprehensive analysis not only elucidates the prevalence of Slavic genetic heritage but also offers insights into the intricate genetic makeup and historical migrations that have shaped the diverse populations across the Balkans.