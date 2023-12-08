Megadeth with a Concert in Sofia

Tickets go on pre-sale to members of the Megadeth Cyber Army fan club tomorrow and go on sale Monday

MEGADETH, one of the founding bands in thrash metal, with a legendary status and millions of fans around the world, is coming for a concert at Arena Sofia, Stolichen Kolodrum, on June 15 at the invitation of the Fest Team. The Bulgarian music summer 2024 is starting to look more and more attractive with the inclusion of a concert from Crush The World tour in Sofia as well. Tickets for the MegaDAVE and company concert go on pre-sale for Megadeth Cyber Army members on December 9 at 11:00 a.m. to December 11 at 11:00 a.m. at ticketstation.bg with the band's fan club personal code. Tickets for Fest Club members and everyone else are on general sale from Monday, December 11, at 11:00 a.m. at prices from BGN 88 to BGN 140.

The band, characterized by its technical prowess, ambitious arrangements, stunning guitar solos and nihilistic but eloquent lyrics, returns to Bulgaria after its 2020 tour to present its latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!

About it, Dave Mustaine says: “I place this album comfortably somewhere between Countdown and Rust In Peace. The musicality that we started adding to MEGADETH's songs around Countdown to Extinction comes through a lot on this record, but it still has a lot of the aggression of Rust in Peace. People don't seem to make albums like they used to, they don't make a complete work of art," Mustaine continues. "But I think the metal community needs to honor itself and have something that's unique to this genre - that sets us apart and rewards the people in the metal community for their hard work, perseverance and loyalty to each other."

MEGADETH frontman and musical architect MegaDAVE has a 2017 Grammy Award for the album Dystopia, beat throat cancer, earned a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and became a grandfather in just a few years while still creating and to tour the world with his band. MEGADETH's concert at Arena Sofia is part of the band's planned Crush The World Tour for 2024.

More information can be found at https://www.megadeth.com.