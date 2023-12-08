Bulgaria Air with Аdditional Flights on the Route Sofia - Varna for the Holidays

On Christmas and New Year, Bulgaria Air is increasing the frequency of its domestic flights on the Sofia - Varna route, with which it gives passengers the opportunity to spend the exciting holidays with their loved ones, family and friends.

With the introduction of the additional flights from Sofia to Varna and back in December, the airline's customers can fly up to 3 times a day to the sea capital and have more convenient travel options before the holidays, such as avoiding the increased traffic on the roads.

Passengers can travel comfortably to their destination or go home for the holidays more quickly and comfortably on the national carrier's aircraft. The airline offers additional travel options to Varna on December 15 (Friday) with departure at 17:10 p.m. from Sofia and return from Varna at 18:40 p.m., as well as on December 16 (Saturday) from 16:00 p.m. from Sofia and vice versa flight at 17:30 from Varna to the capital.

Passengers will also be able to take advantage of the additional evening flight before the holidays on December 17 /Sunday/, departing from Sofia Airport at 20:00 p.m., with the return from the maritime capital at 21:30 p.m. On December 23 (Saturday), the last day before Christmas Eve, Bulgarians can travel between Sofia and Varna with two additional flights, thus making a total of 3 flights for the day.

Departure times from Sofia are afternoon at 3:00 p.m., evening at 6:50 p.m., as well as the last evening flight at 8:00 p.m. Each purchased ticket to the maritime capital in economy class includes 10 kg. hand luggage, handbag or laptop, free drinks, water and chocolate on board, as well as free check-in. "Bulgaria Air" passengers have the opportunity to fly on the Sofia - Varna - Sofia route with the airline's "new wings" - the comfortable and modern Airbus A220 aircraft of the latest generation.

The national carrier strives to provide its passengers with the best conditions for pleasant flights during the holiday season and offers free online check-in before the flight. Sofia Airport provides passengers with pre-issued online boarding passes special drop-off counters where they can leave their registered luggage, thereby avoiding queuing and further saving time before the flight.

More information about all additional services offered can be found HERE.