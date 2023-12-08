Over 50 Migrants Detained in Vratsa Region in Just One Hour!

Two groups of illegal migrants were caught during a specialized operation of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Vratsa in just one hour last night, reported the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

At 7:10 p.m. near the Mezdra village of Ruska Bela, a light truck driven by a 33-year-old man from the Vidin village of Archar was stopped for inspection. 22 foreigners were found in it. Four of them had a refugee applicant document, and the rest were undocumented.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.

40 minutes later, uniformed officers stopped a truck on the Vratsa ring road. A 54-year-old man from Plovdiv was behind the wheel. 30 foreign citizens were found in the bus, 9 of whom had documents for the status of candidate refugees, and the rest were without documents.

The driver of the car was detained for a period of 24 hours in the regional office of Vratsa. A pre-trial proceeding has been initiated.