Over 50 Migrants Detained in Vratsa Region in Just One Hour!

Crime | December 8, 2023, Friday // 12:14
Bulgaria: Over 50 Migrants Detained in Vratsa Region in Just One Hour!

Two groups of illegal migrants were caught during a specialized operation of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Vratsa in just one hour last night, reported the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

At 7:10 p.m. near the Mezdra village of Ruska Bela, a light truck driven by a 33-year-old man from the Vidin village of Archar was stopped for inspection. 22 foreigners were found in it. Four of them had a refugee applicant document, and the rest were undocumented.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.

40 minutes later, uniformed officers stopped a truck on the Vratsa ring road. A 54-year-old man from Plovdiv was behind the wheel. 30 foreign citizens were found in the bus, 9 of whom had documents for the status of candidate refugees, and the rest were without documents.

The driver of the car was detained for a period of 24 hours in the regional office of Vratsa. A pre-trial proceeding has been initiated.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: migrants, police, illegal, Vratsa
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria