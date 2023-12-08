The US Ambassador to Greece is Coming to Visit Bulgaria

United States Ambassador to Greece George J. Tsunis is traveling to Moldova December 5-7 and Bulgaria December 11-12, 2023 to strengthen regional energy cooperation and infrastructure connectivity along the corridor between Greece and Ukraine. These trips and a planned one to Romania in early 2024 seek to foster a more resilient, prosperous, and secure future in southeast Europe. 

The private sector is an essential partner in these efforts; U.S. companies are already investing millions of dollars in Greece's energy and infrastructure sectors, highlighting the U.S. Government's dedication to rally all stakeholders toward a shared goal.

"I am extremely optimistic about the future of energy cooperation and infrastructure connectivity in southeast Europe," said Ambassador Tsunis. "This trip is a unique opportunity to engage directly with fellow U.S. ambassadors, business leaders, and political figures in Moldova, Bulgaria, and Romania. Our goal is to deepen our understanding of the challenges we face and explore new ways in which Greece and its neighbors can continue to collaboratively brighten the future of Europe."

These visits represent a hands-on approach to diplomacy, highlighting the U.S.'s active role in promoting sustainable energy development, energy security and increased connectivity in the region.  "The region is at a crossroads for energy transformation, and the United States is proud to be a key partner in this journey," the Ambassador added. "Together, we can build a more sustainable, secure, and prosperous future for southeast Europe and beyond." The U.S. remains committed to supporting initiatives that advance cleaner energy sources, improve trade and security ties, and foster economic growth across southeast Europe.

