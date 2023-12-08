Football Icon Dimitar Berbatov Announces Candidacy for Bulgarian Football Union Presidency

Dimitar Berbatov, the renowned former football sensation, declared his bid for the presidency of the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) during a press conference held today at BTA. With the BFU Congress date confirmed, Berbatov seized the opportunity to unveil the core principles and priorities outlined in his campaign.

Asserting his vision for a transparent and unifying congress, Berbatov called upon fellow candidates to showcase their teams and programs, advocating for collective efforts toward a future marked by transparency and inclusivity.

In a bid to foster a constructive atmosphere, Berbatov emphasized a commitment to refrain from disparaging remarks about rival candidates, inviting an open exchange of ideas and programs among contenders.

Expressing a proactive stance, Berbatov outlined plans for engaging with state authorities, advocating collaborative dialogue with figures like Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, Mariya Gabriel, and Minister of Sports Dimitar Iliev to present a cohesive vision for the future of Bulgarian football.

Unveiling his strategic agenda, Berbatov prioritized the implementation of term limits for the president, proposing a maximum tenure of three terms or 12 years to encourage dynamic leadership. Additionally, he advocated for the exclusion of club presidents from the Executive Committee, emphasizing the need for their presence in the League's committee.

Berbatov's vision encompassed comprehensive reforms, including a revamped organizational structure for national teams and championships, a new championship format, and a focus on enhancing youth and amateur football, stadium infrastructure, and a new national stadium.

Notably, his vision aimed to incentivize Bulgarian footballers across all levels by proposing limitations on foreign players and introducing a bonus system.

The football luminary's candidacy promises a transformative approach to elevate Bulgarian football, underpinned by a strategic overhaul across multiple facets of the sport.