Historic Soviet Army Monument in Sofia Faces Dismantling Due to Safety Concerns

The iconic monument honoring the Soviet army in Sofia is set to undergo dismantling within the next 30 days, as confirmed by Traicho Traikov, mayor of the Sredets region, in a recent statement to BNT. Citing severe structural deterioration, Traikov highlighted the urgent need to ensure public safety.

"The monument's condition is dire, necessitating a comprehensive safety protocol. Our plan involves carefully disassembling the sculptures and relocating them for storage and eventual restoration," Mayor Traikov explained.

The fate of the monument's location post-dismantling remains uncertain, leaving the possibility open for a new vision, Traikov noted.

An official announcement from the regional administration of Sofia underscored the pressing need for immediate restoration work. Neglected for over seven decades, the monument exhibits extensive cracks in its castings, posing a tangible risk of elements detaching from the figures, as per the detailed analysis conducted.

Owing to the imminent danger, the monument area has been cordoned off with a protective fence to prevent public access.

The decision to dismantle this historic landmark, albeit for safety reasons, raises questions about its future and sparks curiosity about potential replacements or alternatives.