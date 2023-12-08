December 8 - Day of the Student and Sofia University

Today is the students' holiday. The day is also the patron holiday of Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" - the oldest higher education institution in Bulgaria.

Students from the University of Food Technology in Plovdiv will hand out stickers with the motto "Celebrate responsibly! Don't drink and drive!". The campaign is being held for the 9th year in a row and is supported by higher education institutions from all over the country. The campaign appeals to students not to drive after the use of alcohol or narcotic substances and to approach themselves and others responsibly, said the president of the student council at the University of Food Technology, Lidiya Georgieva, recalling that nearly a decade ago it was started after a serious accident in which students lost their lives. This year the initiative is supported by the actor Naum Shopov, the duo Torino and Pashata, the model and actress Dilyana Popova and the pop singer Ivaylo Kolev. Also involved are the National Representation of Student Councils and the Youth Red Cross. Traffic police Plovdiv will distribute a video, and the mayor Kostadin Dimitrov will appeal to young people

Thousands of students from Bulgaria, Greece and Turkey will celebrate in Bansko. This year, most requests are for one night only, but hoteliers and restaurateurs have tried to offer them great conditions and entertainment at affordable prices. Already yesterday, the streets and bars in the resort were filled with young people who made their reservations months ago. The tourist industry in the city reports that there are more requests for the student holiday, but for a shorter time, shared Yulia Popova, owner of a small family hotel and one of the most famous taverns in Bansko. The prices are also affordable for students. For the security of the holiday, there is an increased police presence around the restaurants and night clubs. The ski area above the town still has no pistes open, but the cable car will be operating in the next three days.