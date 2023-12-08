New Charges Against Joe Biden's Son

The US Department of Justice has filed new charges against the son of US President Joe Biden - Hunter Biden, CNN reported.

Biden was charged yesterday in federal court in Los Angeles with participating in a four-year scheme to avoid paying taxes worth about .4 million, the Justice Department said.

Hunter Biden was charged with a total of nine counts -- three tax crimes and six tax violations -- and if convicted, could face a maximum sentence of 17 years in prison.

It is about tax evasion, non-payment of taxes and submission of false tax returns between 2016 and 2019, BTA specifies.

In October, Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to charges in Delaware that he lied about his drug use while buying a gun, the first criminal prosecution of a son or daughter of a sitting US president.