Car Crashed into a Shop in Sofia - People Injured
A car crashed into a shop in Sofia. The incident took place at the intersection of "Doiran" and "Nishava" streets before 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, the administrators of the "Disasters in Sofia" Facebook group reported, quoted by NOVA.
The car went into reverse. According to eyewitnesses, this happened after a sharp maneuver.
There are no casualties. There are several injured - two people who were in the store, as well as the driver. He is hospitalized. According to initial information, he is a foreigner.
In addition, footage captured by witnesses shows a woman being carried in her arms to an ambulance.
There is material damage. The windows of the shop have been moved inward by about 2 meters. Part of the facade is scratched.
There are many police at the scene this morning. The review process continues.
There is also a car on the opposite sidewalk with impact marks.
