Increased Police Presence on the Roads during the Student Holiday

On the student holiday today, there is increased control and police actions on the road. Teams of the Ministry of the Interior, the National Revenue Agency and the Automobile Administration monitor the performance of unregulated passenger and cargo transportation.

Additional duty is provided in the resorts, which are traditionally overcrowded at this time of the year. Since the beginning of the year, 174 cases of unregulated transport have been detected during road control.

By law, the fine for such a violation is BGN 2,000 and suspension of the vehicle for a period of 12 months by confiscation of the vehicle's registration plates.