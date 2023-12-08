Bulgarian Author Zdravka Evtimova's Sci-Fi Novel Hits American Shelves

Renowned Bulgarian author Zdravka Evtimova has scored a literary win with the publication of her science fiction novel, "He May Wear My Silence," in the USA.

Starship Sloane, a prominent publishing house, extended an invitation to Evtimova following the success of her short story "To Dimitar - Poet" earlier this year. The story garnered the highest votes on the American platform "Critters" in the category "Stories with science fiction elements."

The novel boasts a star-studded creative team, with a front cover designed by Hugo Award-winning illustrator Bob Eggleton. Additionally, Hugo Award-winning British science fiction author Nigel Suckling contributed the foreword, while the book was designed by “Rhysling” award-winning poet F.J. Bergman.

"He May Wear My Silence" weaves a mesmerizing tale set in Bulgaria's Daska Gorge, chronicling the existence of the ancient Samodives. These mystical beings have long impacted humanity, sometimes seeking to eliminate and other times to heal. The novel delves into the theory that Samodivas are an extraterrestrial civilization dwelling within the human subconscious, with Death serving as their most potent representative.

Police chief John Cole becomes convinced of this hypothesis and embarks on a quest to find and ultimately obliterate Death. However, what he discovers surpasses all human imagination.

Described as a fusion of otherworldly magical realism and folklore, the novel has drawn accolades from Star Line and Simultaneous Times magazine editor Jean-Paul L. Garnier. Garnier emphasizes its exploration of human existence and the interplay between our world and others, illuminated by enigmatic futuristic technologies.

Recommended for enthusiasts of the Strugatsky brothers and Anna Kavan, Garnier heralds Evtimova's creation as a must-read for those captivated by the surreal and the profound.