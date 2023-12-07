Bulgaria Records Second Lowest Air Travel Increase in EU
Newly released figures from Eurostat reveal a notable surge in Bulgarian air passengers, marking a 74% increase in 2022. Despite this growth, the nation holds the distinction of the EU's second slowest rise, with Cyprus recording a slightly lower increase at 69%.
The European Union, as a whole, experienced a remarkable upswing, with an average surge of 119% in air travel. The total air passengers escalated from EUR 375 million in 2021 to EUR 820 million in 2022.
Ireland showcased the most remarkable leap, boasting a staggering 256% increase in air passengers, signaling a significant upward trend in travel.
Delving into the distribution, extra-EU passenger transport dominated 47% of the total air passenger flow in 2022. Meanwhile, intra-EU transport constituted 37%, and national transport constituted 16%. A notable shift from the previous year was observed in the distribution, with extra-EU transport witnessing an 8 percentage point increase, while intra-EU and national transport saw decreases of 1 and 7 percentage points, respectively.
These statistics underscore Bulgaria's evolving air travel landscape amidst the broader EU trends, illuminating both the growth and its relative positioning within the region's aviation market.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria’s MFA Launched an App to Help All Travelers Abroad
- » Sofia Airport Introduces Smart Drinking Water Fountains
- » Borovets Gears Up for Winter Season with Artificial Snow Preparation
- » Ryanair Launches Summer 2024 Schedule with over 1.7 Million Seats for Bulgaria
- » Plovdiv's Tourism Industry Bounces Back, Exceeding Pre-Pandemic Figures
- » Unusual Encounter: Bears Cross Paths with Tourists on Route to Pamporovo (VIDEO)