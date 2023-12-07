Newly Appointed Prosecutor Assigned to Investigate Bulgaria's Prosecutor General
Judge Daniela Taleva has officially commenced her role as Bulgaria's inaugural randomly selected prosecutor assigned to investigate the Prosecutor General and his deputies.
On her first day on duty, Taleva met with acting Prosecutor-General Borislav Sarafov, who is among the officials under scrutiny. The allegations involve Sarafov's relatives' real estate holdings and the controversial handling of a multimillion-dollar business seizure case referred to as "The Eight Dwarfs," which was closed by the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.
Taleva, a former judge at the Sofia City Court, expressed hope that those in influential positions would exercise prudence and ethical conduct, refraining from exerting undue pressure on her investigative work.
