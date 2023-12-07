Newly Appointed Prosecutor Assigned to Investigate Bulgaria's Prosecutor General

Politics | December 7, 2023, Thursday // 17:32
Bulgaria: Newly Appointed Prosecutor Assigned to Investigate Bulgaria's Prosecutor General

Judge Daniela Taleva has officially commenced her role as Bulgaria's inaugural randomly selected prosecutor assigned to investigate the Prosecutor General and his deputies.

On her first day on duty, Taleva met with acting Prosecutor-General Borislav Sarafov, who is among the officials under scrutiny. The allegations involve Sarafov's relatives' real estate holdings and the controversial handling of a multimillion-dollar business seizure case referred to as "The Eight Dwarfs," which was closed by the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.

Taleva, a former judge at the Sofia City Court, expressed hope that those in influential positions would exercise prudence and ethical conduct, refraining from exerting undue pressure on her investigative work.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Prosecutor, investigation, allegations
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria