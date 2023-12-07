Bulgaria Poised to Emerge as Energy Storage Hub: Economy Minister's Talks in South Korea

Business » ENERGY | December 7, 2023, Thursday // 16:16
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Poised to Emerge as Energy Storage Hub: Economy Minister's Talks in South Korea

Economy Minister Bogdan Bogdanov's visit to South Korea has laid the groundwork for a strategic memorandum between the two countries. Discussions held in Seoul with Korean officials, including Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun, revealed plans for enhanced economic collaboration through a bilateral trade and investment promotion agreement.

The proposed memorandum, eagerly welcomed by Bogdanov, is set to fortify economic ties and is slated for signing during the Bulgarian-Korean Economic Cooperation Commission's 2024 session in Bulgaria. Notably, South Korea has such agreements with only a select few nations, including the UAE and Hungary.

Highlighting sectors of mutual interest, both ministers deliberated on boosting cooperation in industries like nuclear energy, hydrogen production, and renewable energy. Bogdanov underscored Bulgaria's pivotal role in the regional energy sector and the country's potential to become a hub for energy storage systems. He emphasized the possibility for Korean companies to actively participate in this promising endeavor.

The visit also spotlighted discussions on Bulgaria's accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), with Bogdanov expressing gratitude for South Korea's support in this regard. Stressing Bulgaria's strategic location, he outlined the country's potential to serve as a gateway to Europe for Korean enterprises.

Beyond economic collaboration, the visit extended into the realm of defence, where talks between Bulgarian representatives and the Korean Defence Industry Association (KDIA) explored prospects for modernizing Bulgaria's defence industry. The discussions included potential partnerships in cutting-edge technologies related to satellites, drones, and defence applications.

Trade figures revealed a marked increase in trade volume between the nations in 2023, amounting to USD 344.7 million in the first nine months alone. Bulgarian exports soared by 64.7%, reaching nearly USD 187 million, indicating a promising trajectory for future economic collaboration between Bulgaria and South Korea.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, South Korea, cooperation, energy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria