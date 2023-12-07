Tackling Bulgaria's Digital Literacy Gap: Minister's Urgent Call to Action

In a concerning revelation, E-Governance Minister Alexander Yolovsky highlighted that only 31% of Bulgarians possess basic digital literacy skills, trailing behind the average of 54%. Yolovsky, leading the Digital Decade Council, emphasized the urgency to propel rapid advancement in this sphere.

Speaking at the "Digital Skills for Digital Decade" conference, organized by the Labour Ministry, Yolovsky stressed the indispensability of digital skills across public and economic domains. He underscored the collective responsibility of the state, businesses, trade unions, and individuals in nurturing these competences. The E-Governance Ministry, he noted, shoulders the responsibility of formulating policies in this regard.

Acknowledging the existing lag in the digitization of public services, Yolovsky assured ongoing efforts to bridge this gap.

At the conference, major trade unions and employer groups applauded governmental efforts aimed at enhancing workers' digital skills. Notably, they commended initiatives like training vouchers extended to both employed and unemployed individuals as a step in the right direction.

