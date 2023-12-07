Georgi Gospodinov's 'Time Shelter' Enters New York University's Literary Canon

Georgi Gospodinov's acclaimed novel, "Time Shelter," has been integrated into the curriculum of New York University's contemporary novels course, confirmed by the Bulgarian Consulate General in New York.

The course, helmed by Margaret Boe Birns, an expert in contemporary world literature and award-winning teaching, focuses on new literary works by emerging and renowned authors.

Recognized with this year's prestigious Booker Prize, Gospodinov's masterpiece has garnered attention, having been presented by the author at notable institutions like the New York Public Library and Columbia University.

Originally penned in Bulgarian, the novel was translated into English by Angela Rodel, who received international recognition alongside Gospodinov for the translation.

