Football Clubs Unite: Rallying Support for Kidnapped Bulgarian Captains

The football clubs of "Pirin" Blagoevgrad and "Cherno More" Varna gave a symbolic start to the campaign "Support for the Bulgarian captains!".

It is for Lyubomir Chanev and Danail Veselinov, who were kidnapped together with the ship Galaxy Leader on November 19, and the initiative was taken by relatives and friends of the two.

Blagoevgrad is the birthplace of Captain Chanev, and in Varna the two lived for a long time, fell in love with the sea, completed their higher education and decided to mow the vast expanse of the sea.

The “eagles” and the “sailors” posed with jerseys with the inscription: "Support for the Bulgarian captains! Lubo, Danail - we are with you!", with the aim of sending them positive energy.

The teams, as well as relatives and friends, believe that the Bulgarian authorities are doing everything possible to solve the case quickly and successfully.