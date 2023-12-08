Weather in Bulgaria: Chilly Mix - Rain, Snow, and Clouds Dominate December 8

As the weekend approaches, Friday's weather forecast paints a diverse picture across Bulgaria. The day will commence with a wet start as rain dominates much of the morning, accompanied by snowfall specifically in Eastern Bulgaria. A cloudy atmosphere will persist through the afternoon, creating an ambiance of wintry conditions.

Temperature-wise, the day is expected to range from lows of minus 3C to 2C, with Sofia experiencing a slightly warmer low of minus 1C. Highs will fluctuate between 1C and 6C across the country, while Sofia will peak at 3C.

Over on the coast, a blend of clouds and rain will persist, with occasional snow showers in certain areas. The region will contend with moderate to strong north-northwesterly winds. Temperature highs are anticipated to range between 2C and 6C, while the sea temperature will hold steady between 9C and 11C.

In the mountainous regions, cloudy skies will accompany snowfall, creating picturesque landscapes. Northeasterly winds are expected to be moderate to strong, contributing to an overall chilly atmosphere. Temperatures in the mountains will hover around minus 1C at 1,200 meters, dropping further to minus 5C at 2,000 meters.

Bulgarians are advised to prepare for a mix of wintry conditions, ensuring appropriate measures are taken to stay warm and safe amidst the varying weather patterns.