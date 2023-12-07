Bulgarian Double Transplant Recipient Conquers Mount Kilimanjaro’s Peak

A Bulgarian with two heart and kidney transplants conquered the highest peak in Africa - Uhuru (5895 meters) in Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. Georgi Peev from Haskovo announced his success, which was achieved this morning at 6:36 a.m. Bulgarian time, on his Facebook page.

Peev climbed the peak together with three other compatriots. He dedicates his achievement to the fight to popularize donation and to the goal of having more transplants in Bulgaria.

"This expedition was very special, because for the first time in the world a person with a transplanted heart and a transplanted kidney climbed Uhuru. The credit for this is the trust of the Bulgarian company ‘ExoticTour’ and their Tanzanian partners ‘Exuberant’", writes Peev. "Climbing Uhuru was an amazing adventure, for which I especially thank Ivan Maslarov from Velingrad," he adds.

In his publication, Peev also emphasizes: "There is a point in donating. There is a point in supporting Bulgarian doctors. Hopefully, I have given a sense of pride to at least one family that saved lives by donating the organs of a loved one."

At the World Transplant Championships in Perth, Australia in April this year, Peev won the gold medal in the 100m breaststroke in the men's 40-49 age category.