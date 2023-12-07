Sofia's Council Chair Election Deadlock Imperils Municipal Operations

Sofia Mayor Vassil Terziev has highlighted the urgent need to elect a chairman for the Sofia Municipal Council by December 12, cautioning that failing to do so would result in significant financial losses. He stressed the necessity for a resolution to be reached by Monday to avoid operational disruptions in the municipality.

During Thursday's council session, the decision to adjourn the meeting until December 18 was agreed upon, with 45 city councillors in favor, one opposed, and no abstentions. The postponement ensued due to the unresolved issue surrounding the election of the council chair. Georgi Georgiev from GERB-SDS noted the possibility of an earlier meeting if an agreement on the chairmanship was promptly reached.

Previously, candidates from various parties were nominated, including Diana Tonova from BSP, Krassimir Galabov from Vazrazhdane, Plamen Danailov from There Is Such a People. Boris Bonev's candidacy from We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria was withdrawn, and GERB-SDS didn't put forward a candidate.