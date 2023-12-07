Sofia's Soviet Army Monument Faces Urgent Relocation and Restoration

The need for urgent dismantling, relocation and restoration of the Monument to the Soviet Army has been established. This is clear from the conclusion of the regional administration in Sofia, which investigated the state of the monument (also mockingly called the Monument of the Occupation of the Red Army - MORA).

The expert opinion shows the urgency of urgent restoration, which requires dismantling and relocation. The monument has not been maintained for the past 70 years, as a result of which cracks have appeared in the bronze castings and there is a real danger of elements coming off the figures.

There are also cracks in the joining of parts, severe corrosion of the reinforcing metal structure and "bronze disease" (copper chloride).

"With this state of the monument, serious accidents with citizens are possible. To prevent them, it is necessary to put up an additional fence, which will happen during the day today, December 7," BNT reported.

A public tender is about to be launched for the restoration of the bronze figures and bas-reliefs, as well as for the preparation of a project for their permanent relocation, according to the decision of the Sofia Municipal Council.

The restoration will preserve the artistic value of the sculptures so they can be displayed as exhibits at a location to be identified after a thorough review of all options.