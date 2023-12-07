EU Directive: Bulgaria Embraces Universal USB-C Chargers for Devices

Bulgaria's government has ushered in a significant change by adopting amendments to regulations, enforcing the EU's long-awaited directive for a standardized charger across various electronic devices. The mandate spans mobile phones, tablets, laptops, cameras, and more, aiming to streamline charging via USB-C ports.

The updated regulations impose new responsibilities on manufacturers, importers, and distributors. They will now need to clearly indicate whether a charger is included with the device through a specific pictogram, enhancing consumer awareness.

These changes aim to enhance consumer convenience, bolster environmental consciousness, and reduce electronic waste, aligning with the transition toward a sustainable circular economy.

The European Union finalized the approval of these rules in October 2022, mandating the USB-C port for mobile phones, tablets, and headphones sold within the EU starting in 2024. This directive emphasizes a unified charging system to curb electronic waste, encouraging the use of a single charger across multiple devices.