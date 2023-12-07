Gaza War: Hell in Khan Younis

Israeli troops are fighting the radical Palestinian movement "Hamas" in the heart of the largest city in the southern part of Gaza - Khan Younis. At the same time, thousands of displaced civilians sought shelter near Egypt and in the enclave's desolate coastal area. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of the danger of an "imminent total breakdown of law and order" in Gaza.

Gazans flocked to Rafah on the Egyptian border after Israel distributed leaflets and messages saying they would be safe in the town. The Israeli army reported that it entered the heart of Khan Younis for the first time. The armed wing of Hamas, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, said that the battle was fierce. Local residents said Israeli bombardment was intensifying, killing and wounding civilians, and tanks were battling Palestinian militants north and east of Khan Younis. Israel said "targeted strikes" in central Khan Younis had "eliminated terrorists, destroyed terrorist infrastructure and recovered weapons".

Meanwhile, in an unprecedented letter to the UN Security Council, the organization's Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the war between Israel and Hamas could lead to "aggravation of existing threats to international order and security" and again called for a humanitarian ceasefire. "An even worse situation could arise, including epidemics and increased pressure for mass displacement in neighboring countries," Guterres stressed. According to him, the humanitarian aid passing through the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza is insufficient.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, asked European countries to support Antonio Guterres. And Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that "Guterres' call for a cease-fire in Gaza represents support for the terrorist organization Hamas."