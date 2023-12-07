COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 198 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | December 7, 2023, Thursday // 09:06
The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 198, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,848 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 10.7 percent.

Two people with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 339 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 35 are in intensive care units. There are 30 new hospital admissions.

In the last 24 hours, 42 people have been cured. A total of 1,288,753 have been cured since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,610 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 233 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered. A total of 4,721,895 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,644 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,330,007 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

