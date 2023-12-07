Weather in Bulgaria: Snow Expected in the Northwest, Rainfall to Ease Up

On December 7, weather forecasts suggest varying conditions across Bulgaria. Northern Bulgaria will experience a decrease in rainfall, while Northwest Bulgaria and mountainous areas are likely to see snowfall. A light to moderate northerly-northwesterly wind is anticipated, with temperatures ranging from lows of minus 1C to highs of 7C to 9C in Eastern Bulgaria. Meanwhile, Sofia is expected to have lows around minus 1C and highs around 2C.

The coastal region will be cloudy with rain, accompanied by a moderate northeasterly wind that will shift to northwesterly later. Temperatures along the coast will range from 8C to 10C, mirroring the sea water temperature, with sea waves anticipated at 2 to 3 degrees Douglas.

In the mountains, expect cloudy conditions with snowfall, leading to snow cover formation in West Bulgaria's mountains. A moderate westerly-northwesterly wind will prevail, with temperatures around 0C at 1,200 meters and around minus 3C at 2,000 meters, gradually decreasing through the day.