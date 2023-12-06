Bulgaria Extends Aid to Armenia Amid Humanitarian Crisis

December 6, 2023
The Council of Ministers has greenlit a decision to extend humanitarian aid to Armenia in response to the country's plea for assistance through the European Union’s Civil Protection Mechanism.

A humanitarian grant of BGN 59,440 (around 30,000 EUR), facilitated by the Bulgarian Red Cross, has been allocated to support the population displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh.

These individuals sought refuge in Armenia following the escalated hostilities in the region in late September 2023.

