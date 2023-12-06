Artists Protest Low Budget: Demand Higher Pay and Cultural Funding
People within the art sector staged a protest outside the Council of Ministers, pressing for increased pay and a substantial boost in the cultural budget for the upcoming year. Demanding an audience with Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and the Minister of Culture, the protesters are vocalizing their discontent, with chants urging the Prime Minister to address their concerns. The tense situation is underscored by their resolve to march to the Ministry of Culture if their demands aren’t acknowledged promptly, where they hope to engage at the level of a deputy minister.
The protest, organized by trade unions representing actors, film directors, musicians, artists, and dancers, centers on the need for enhanced compensation and a more robust cultural budget. Their rallying cry, "A nation without culture is a nation without a future," highlights their mission to secure greater recognition and support for the cultural sphere.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Museums in are Demanding 50% More Money in 2024
- » Bulgaria Celebrates St. Nicholas Day: A Tradition of Faith and Festivity
- » Celebrating 50 Years: Sofia Welcomes International Book Fair
- » Plovdiv's Old Town to Host Spectacular Three-Day Wine Festival
- » Bulgarian Artist Radoslava Antonova Kostadinova Unveils 'Haikus': A Journey Through Words and Nature
- » Lviv National Opera and Ballet to Grace Sofia's Stage in Exclusive Western Europe Tour Stop