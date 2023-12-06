2024 State Budget Discussions Set to Commence Next Week

Business | December 6, 2023, Wednesday // 17:00
Bulgaria: 2024 State Budget Discussions Set to Commence Next Week

Discussions surrounding the state budget for 2024 are scheduled to kick off in the coming week during plenary sessions, with amendments to tax laws set for review tomorrow, as confirmed by Finance Minister Assen Vassilev and National Assembly’s Budget and Finance Committee Chair, Yordan Tsonev.

The decision for these discussions follows a meeting between Vassilev and Tsonev, occurring shortly after GERB’s threat to boycott government-proposed bills due to the dismissal of Pirogov hospital's director for what they termed “political reasons.”

Addressing concerns over the potential budget impasse, Minister Vassilev assured that the new budget would be ratified before the Christmas break.

Reflecting on the recent controversy surrounding the dismissal of Valentin Dimitrov, the Pirogov emergency hospital director, Vassilev emphasized the cruciality of prioritizing the country’s fiscal matters over individual personnel issues. He underscored the importance of steering clear of any situation where national finances might be held captive due to any single administrative decision.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: budget, Vassilev, National Assembly, Pirogov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria