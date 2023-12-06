2024 State Budget Discussions Set to Commence Next Week

Discussions surrounding the state budget for 2024 are scheduled to kick off in the coming week during plenary sessions, with amendments to tax laws set for review tomorrow, as confirmed by Finance Minister Assen Vassilev and National Assembly’s Budget and Finance Committee Chair, Yordan Tsonev.

The decision for these discussions follows a meeting between Vassilev and Tsonev, occurring shortly after GERB’s threat to boycott government-proposed bills due to the dismissal of Pirogov hospital's director for what they termed “political reasons.”

Addressing concerns over the potential budget impasse, Minister Vassilev assured that the new budget would be ratified before the Christmas break.

Reflecting on the recent controversy surrounding the dismissal of Valentin Dimitrov, the Pirogov emergency hospital director, Vassilev emphasized the cruciality of prioritizing the country’s fiscal matters over individual personnel issues. He underscored the importance of steering clear of any situation where national finances might be held captive due to any single administrative decision.