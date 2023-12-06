Sveta Nedelya Square Set for a Pedestrian-Friendly Transformation

Sveta Nedelya Square in Sofia is on the verge of a significant transformation, as it gears up to become a pedestrian-friendly area.

In a recent announcement on social media, Boris Bonev, a municipal councilor from "Spasi Sofia" and "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria," shared the exciting news of the impending makeover. Removal of the parking lot and fences will open up the central and bustling square for pedestrians, marking a long-awaited change for the capital.

The initiative aims to create a more welcoming environment for residents and visitors alike. Upon completion of the pavement restoration and the expansion of pedestrian spaces, the plan involves adding benches and tree planters to enhance the square's aesthetics and comfort.

Boris Bonev highlighted the importance of balancing convenience with transport needs, ensuring that seven parking spaces remain available outside the square without disrupting the pedestrian zone.

The swift development and agreement on the project within a few weeks reflect a concerted effort by the administration. Bonev expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts that led to this transformative endeavor.