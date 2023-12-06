Bulgarian Border Police Thwarted Over 193,000 Illegal Entry Attempts in 2023

The Interior Ministry of Bulgaria disclosed that since the beginning of 2023 until November's end, the Border Police and other law enforcement units have successfully prevented over 193,000 illegal entry attempts into Bulgaria.

The report highlights that the Turkish-Bulgarian border witnessed the highest number of attempted illegal entries, accounting for over 99% of migration pressure on Bulgaria's borders. Approximately 176,000 attempts by third-country nationals were prevented at this border, marking a 13% increase compared to 2022.

Contrastingly, attempts to cross the Bulgarian-Greek border decreased significantly, registering only about 500 instances in 2023, marking an 86% reduction from the same period in 2022, when around 3,700 violations were detected.

In addition to thwarting entry attempts, Bulgarian authorities detained 17,186 irregular migrants within the country, primarily comprising citizens from Syria, Afghanistan, and Morocco.

The press release underlined the crucial role of Bulgarian border police in preventing illegal migration into Europe, marking a substantial effort in controlling entry attempts.