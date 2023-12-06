GERB's Borissov Denies Toppling Government Over Russian Oil Derogation Dispute

GERB leader Boyko Borissov addressed the issue of the derogation for Russian oil in Parliament, dismissing claims that his party aimed to overthrow the government over the matter.

On Tuesday, GERB proposed an immediate waiver of the derogation for Russian oil starting January 1, 2024, in contrast to the two-phased approach agreed upon by other parties. Borissov clarified, "We pushed for the issue to be addressed promptly after a European commissioner's statement, and I hope it will pass. Claims that GERB seeks to topple the government are baseless."

Highlighting disagreements within the party, Borissov pointed out differences in opinions between GERB and Continue the Change regarding the timing of the derogation. "Continue the Change believes the derogation should begin on March 1 when Mariya Gabriel assumes office as prime minister, shifting the responsibility to GERB. But we stand firm on our proposal," Borissov asserted.

Regarding the Pirogov emergency hospital situation, Borissov expressed GERB's objection to the replacement of the hospital director.

The statement reflects a clash of views within GERB and surrounding the Russian oil derogation, emphasizing strategic political differences between party members.