Prime Minister Denkov's Six-Month Overview: Progress and Priorities for Bulgaria

Politics | December 6, 2023, Wednesday // 14:30
Bulgaria: Prime Minister Denkov's Six-Month Overview: Progress and Priorities for Bulgaria Nikolai Denkov

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov delved into a comprehensive overview of the government's accomplishments over the past six months in anticipation of the Cabinet's session. Denkov highlighted pivotal achievements, from tackling inflation to ushering in justice reforms and infrastructure advancements.

Addressing the fight against inflation, Denkov emphasized a notable drop to pre-war levels, marking a 5.8% figure this October, the lowest in two years. He attributed this achievement to measures securing consistently low prices for essential items and backing local food producers.

In terms of financial growth, Denkov highlighted that incomes have outpaced inflation, pointing out an impressive 11% rise in incomes projected for the 2024 budget, exceeding expected inflation rates.

The Prime Minister lauded the initial successes in justice reforms, citing control over the prosecutor general and the establishment of anti-corruption laws. These reforms, pivotal for Bulgaria's justice system, garnered appreciation from European partners, ultimately leading to the country's recognition and acceptance into Schengen.

Denkov stressed the decentralization of funds to municipalities as a significant step, allocating BGN 1 billion in 2024 for local projects based on construction permits and design visas, irrespective of political affiliations.

Highlighting critical investments, Denkov outlined plans for medical helicopters, new ambulances for emergency aid, and the initiation of financing for the seventh unit of Kozloduy NPP. These ventures signify strides in energy security and high-tech development for Bulgaria.

Unblocking road and motorway construction emerged as a key focus, fostering economic growth exceeding BGN 6 billion in investments. Denkov highlighted the allocation of BGN 427 million under EU programs to spur competitiveness and innovation, ultimately aiming to shift towards an economy of high added value.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Denkov, inflation, reforms
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria