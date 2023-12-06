Bulgaria’s MFA Launched an App to Help All Travelers Abroad

Information for Bulgarians traveling and living abroad, about crisis situations and travel requirements. These are just some of the data that will be available to check in the "Travel Informed" (Пътувай информирано) mobile application. The application was officially presented by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel at "Sofia Tech Park".

The app is free and ad-free. It is compatible with Android and iOS operating systems.

The application has information about the level of risk in a given country, peculiarities of local legislation, customs requirements, local currency and practical advice for every country in the world. In case of emergency, there is a developed SOS button that sends a signal to an operator. According to the specific case, the operator directs it to the responsible embassy in the country or local offices.

Registration in the application is recommended, as it allows pre-filled personal data (names and phone number) to be sent directly to the operator in a crisis situation. There is also an option to precisely locate users, active after obtaining consent. For additional questions, Travel Informed also has its own chatbot that answers questions by pulling information from a database.

The application is a project of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, funded by the Fund for Bilateral Relations of the European Economic Community and the Norwegian Financial Mechanism 2014 - 2021.

Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel emphasized that this is the first such application that is being developed for the territory of Europe.