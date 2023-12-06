Man Wanted for Double Murder in North Macedonia Arrested in Turkey

In a significant breakthrough, the suspected mastermind behind the brutal murders of a 14-year-old girl from Skopje and a 74-year-old man from Veles, identified as Ljupcho Palevski-Palcho, has been apprehended in Turkey, announced North Macedonia's Interior Minister, Oliver Spasovski, during an urgent press conference.

Following the issuance of an international arrest warrant by North Macedonia's Interior Ministry, Palevski, allegedly involved in the two homicides, had fled to Belgrade after the girl's murder. Subsequently, he traversed Bulgaria's territory, en route to Turkey in a separate vehicle. The driver aiding Palevski's passage through Bulgaria was apprehended earlier by the prosecutor's office, and Spasovski extended gratitude to authorities from Serbia, Bulgaria, Turkey, and Croatia for their collaborative efforts.

Palevski's arrest occurred in Balikesir, Turkey, where legal proceedings against him have already commenced, as informed by Spasovski. Authorities have compiled a comprehensive 100-page case against five individuals implicated in the two murders. Charges encompass various levels of involvement, including organizing and executing the abductions and homicides, abetment, and aiding in kidnapping.

During the ongoing investigation, law enforcement recovered two firearms, pending forensic examination to determine their involvement in the fatal crimes, Spasovski confirmed.