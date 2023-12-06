COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 224 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 224, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,388 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 9.38 percent.

Four patients have lost the battle with the coronavirus infection.

To date, there are 346 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 33 are in intensive care units. There are 31 new hospital admissions, and 74.1% of them were not vaccinated.

57 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and the total since the beginning of the pandemic - 1,288,711.

There are currently 2,456 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 267 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,721,662 vaccines have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,642 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,329,809 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.