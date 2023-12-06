Weather in Bulgaria: Rain and Snow Await Us

The minimum temperatures today will be from minus 1°C to 4°C, and the maximum from 2°C in Northwestern Bulgaria to 8°C in the east.

It will be cloudy and with rain, in North-West Bulgaria and the mountainous regions - with snow. In more places and more significant, the precipitation will be in the eastern half of the country, where it will continue to rain during the night of Thursday. It will be mostly quiet before noon. In the afternoon, a moderate north-easterly wind will blow in Eastern Bulgaria.

There will be rain showers along the Black Sea as well. Maximum temperatures will be from 9°C to 11°C, close to sea water temperature. A moderate northeasterly wind will blow. The excitement of the sea will be 3 - 4 knots.

In the mountains, it will be foggy and with precipitation mainly from snow, below about 1000 meters - from rain. A moderate wind will blow from the south. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 3°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 2°C.

It will be cloudy on Thursday. In many places there will be rain, and in Northern Bulgaria and on the high fields of the West it will be snow. There is an increased likelihood of significant amounts. A blanket of snow will form.

On the night of Friday, the precipitation will intensify, and in the western part of the Upper Thracian lowland and in the southwestern regions, the rain will change to snow, and in Southeastern Bulgaria and along the Black Sea, it will continue to rain.

On Friday, the precipitation will weaken in places in the western part of the country and will temporarily stop. In Eastern Bulgaria, as temperatures continue to drop, the rain will mix with snow.

And during the weekends there will be precipitation, mainly in the southeastern half of the country and mainly from snow, in the southeastern regions and along the Black Sea - from rain and snow. The minimum temperatures will drop, but on the second day the maximum will go up.